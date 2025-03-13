JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

