Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano Sells 1,537 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 18,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

