BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway Sells 8,300 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BorgWarner stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $908,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

