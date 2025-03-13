Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor Purchases 32,733 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MEI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

