Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 469.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.80% of Amentum worth $40,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amentum by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE AMTM opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

