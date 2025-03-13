Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 685 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
