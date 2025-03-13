Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 685 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,950,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,572,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.