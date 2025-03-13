Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 105,700 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.74% of Liberty Global worth $34,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 540,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

