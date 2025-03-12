ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.44. ANA shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 8,283 shares changing hands.
ANA Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.
ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.42%.
ANA Company Profile
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.
