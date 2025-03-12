Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.17 and traded as low as $14.08. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 84,630 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
