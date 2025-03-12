Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.48. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 438,479 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

