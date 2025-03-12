Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.94 and traded as low as $87.26. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 20,015,229 shares changing hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

