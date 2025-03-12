Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.30. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 55,353 shares traded.
Noble Roman’s Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.87.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.
