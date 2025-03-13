Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 14,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

