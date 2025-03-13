Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 38.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) were down 38.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 9,804,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average daily volume of 1,032,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 38.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

