SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICUCW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 16,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,115. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
