SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ICUCW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 16,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,115. SeaStar Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

