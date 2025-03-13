Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 138891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.