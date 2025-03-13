PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.0 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.
PD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 2,078,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
