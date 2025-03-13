Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.82)-$(0.72) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $179-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.81 million.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.9 %

Zumiez stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 344,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.