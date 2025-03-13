Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLPC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $123.50. 24,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

