Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

Tesla, Shell, and Baidu are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production, development, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks can represent manufacturers of electric cars, suppliers of batteries and other EV components, or firms developing the charging infrastructure required to support electric mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $12.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.71. 74,648,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,624,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $758.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 6,747,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.34. 4,543,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Read More