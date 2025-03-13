FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:MNO Issued By Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 1.7 %

MNO stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$125.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

