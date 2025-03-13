Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Grows By 331.4%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 331.4% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VCISY opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Vinci has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

