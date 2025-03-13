Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after buying an additional 564,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,501,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,300,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

