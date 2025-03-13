Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Waterdrop Trading Up 6.1 %

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of -0.26. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.