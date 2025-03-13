Chardan Capital Estimates Prime Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Stock Up 0.5 %

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 32.4% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.