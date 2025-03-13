Hollencrest Capital Management Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $335.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

