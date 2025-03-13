Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.65.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $54.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,259. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 12-month low of $386.30 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 194.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

