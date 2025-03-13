The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lessened by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.41 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $614.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.