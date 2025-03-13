Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.22. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,308.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.