Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,638 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 78,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

