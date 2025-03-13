Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 45,850 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,850 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.91% of Mosaic worth $71,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $33.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

