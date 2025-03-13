Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Boosted by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 174,519 shares during the quarter. Green Plains comprises 10.5% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of Green Plains worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,147 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

