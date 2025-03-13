Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

