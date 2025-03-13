DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.800-14.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.9 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY26 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.91.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.2 %

DKS opened at $194.63 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $182.25 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.