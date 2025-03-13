Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $143.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $143,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,353,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $259.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

