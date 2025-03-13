Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.91% of Graphic Packaging worth $74,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

