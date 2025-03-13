Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 196,733 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,733 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.8% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.26% of Dominion Energy worth $118,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after purchasing an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

