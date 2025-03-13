Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

Quest Resource Stock Down 10.7 %

QRHC stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Quest Resource has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Quest Resource worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

