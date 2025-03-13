Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,587 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Post comprises about 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.28% of Post worth $85,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 1,109,800.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,751,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

POST opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

