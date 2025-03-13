Taboola.com (TBLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2025 – Taboola.com was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

2/27/2025 – Taboola.com was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/27/2025 – Taboola.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Taboola.com had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/25/2025 – Taboola.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Taboola.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Taboola.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Taboola.com Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $886.94 million, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Taboola.com news, CEO Adam Singolda purchased 60,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares in the company, valued at $39,339,204.96. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $493,722.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,987,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,032.19. This represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1,257.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,205,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 665,944 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 443,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

