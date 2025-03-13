Hollencrest Capital Management Has $149,000 Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

