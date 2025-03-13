iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

