PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

