Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1,343.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

