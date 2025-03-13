Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,325,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,085,803.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $45,938.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $419,036.40. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,021,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,418 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.