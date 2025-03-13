Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shot up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 100,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

