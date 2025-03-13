Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $33,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 634,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 813.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after buying an additional 483,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 338,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

