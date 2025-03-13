South Bow (SOBO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of South Bow (NYSE: SOBO) recently:

3/7/2025 – South Bow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – South Bow was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/7/2025 – South Bow was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – South Bow is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

South Bow Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SOBO opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

