South Bow (SOBO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of South Bow (NYSE: SOBO) recently:
- 3/7/2025 – South Bow had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/7/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – South Bow was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 3/7/2025 – South Bow was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – South Bow had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – South Bow is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
South Bow Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE SOBO opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
South Bow Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
