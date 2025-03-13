PFG Advisors Buys 2,588 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of XT opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $64.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

