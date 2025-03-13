Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,885.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.